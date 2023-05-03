Ministers launch ragi distribution through PDS outlets in the Nilgiris

May 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

All PDS cardholders will be given 2 kg of ragi under the scheme

Minister for Cooperatives K.R. Periyakaruppan, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran and Food and Consumer Protection Minister R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday, launched the scheme to give 2 kg of ragi, to PDS card-holders, in the Nilgiris district.

This year being the International Year of Millets, the State government had decided to launch the scheme to promote the consumption of millets. Ragi was chosen first, because of its fibre content, iron and calcium. Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Co-operation, J. Radhakrishnan, Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith and other officials took part.

The scheme will be implemented in two districts in the State, Nilgiris and Dharmapuri, as millet production is not in surplus. Ultimately, the government’s mission is to provide all varieties of millets through PDS outlets across the State.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Sakkarapani said that in the Nilgiris district, 2.92 lakh cardholders will benefit out of the scheme. For Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts, 1,350 metric tonnes of ragi is being sourced through Food Corporation of India.

The State Government will get permission from the Centre to procure additional ragi from Karnataka for implementing the scheme in all the districts. Ultimately, 2.23 crore card holders in the State will get 2 kg ragi each. QR code-based monitoring system of foodgrain-laden lorries is being implemented in 65 PDS outlets in the Nilgiris.

Since the DMK came to power in the State, 14 lakh family cards have been given and if a family card is lost, one has to pay ₹45 through net banking and a duplicate family card will reach the house. This scheme is also being launched on Wednesday, he said.

The State is all set to launch the iris-based biometric mode for availing PDS commodities from outlets, which is prevalent in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. To ensure that there is no pilferage of Civil Supplies commodities, the State Food Cell CID has been strengthened with additional two Superintendents of Police, 12 Dy SPs and police personnel, the Minister said.