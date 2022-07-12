Ministers launch development projects in Tiruppur
Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj laid foundation for various development projects in the district on Monday.
According to a release, the Ministers inspected the feeder canals of Parambikulam Aliyar Project near Vellakoil. The State Water Resources Department has initiated the reconstruction of the canal for a stretch of 13 km at ₹1 crore in Vellakoil block.
Mr. Saminathan also inaugurated the repair works of the damaged road in Kannivadi Town Panchayat at ₹56 lakh and a new tar road from Kannivadi to Monganallampalayam at ₹2.63 crore that are being carried out under NABARD scheme.
The tank in Kandhasamypalayam in Mulanur block to be renovated at ₹90 lakh. The Ministers also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for two veterinary hospital buildings, one each at Mulanur and Kumarapalayam.
Mr. Saminathan said projects worth ₹6.62 crore were initiated in the district on Monday. He directed the officials to immediately rectify the grievances related to basic amenities such as road, street lights, water supply and electricity. A. Lakshmanan, Project Director of District Rural Development Authority, and other officials were present.
