Ministers launch barrage work across River Amaravati in Tiruppur district

March 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of a barrage worth ₹21.58 crore across River Amaravati in Tiruppur district began on Monday, said Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan.

The Amaravathi Dam is at Amaravathinagar in Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary in Tiruppur district.

Flagging off the work with Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, he said, “The construction for 102 km between Mambadi-Punganthurai panchayat in Dharapuram Taluk for ₹11 crore has begun. The barrage is proposed to be 145 metres deep, 1.50 in height to store roughly 3.180 mg cubic feet.”

The barrage is a long-pending demand of the people of Mambadi, Karaipudur, Punganthurai, Kumarasamykottai, Goundaiyan Valasu, Nalligoundanpalayam and Pudupalayam to store groundwater and increase the drinking water supply, according to a release.

“With this barrage, 570 acres of agricultural land, 48 wells and 109 borewells can be developed apart from improving the drinking water supply,” Mr. Saminathan said.

It was also proposed to be extended for 93 km in Kolathupalayam Town Panchayat for ₹10.58 crore, the Minister said. With the extension, an additional 480 acre farmlands, 70 wells and 35 borewells would benefit, he added.

