Ministers inspect zero-liquid discharge units at Perundurai Sipcot

November 14, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (third left) and Minister for Environment and Climate change Siva V. Meyyanathan (third right) inspecting water samples on Sipcot premises in Perundurai on Tuesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (third left) and Minister for Environment and Climate change Siva V. Meyyanathan (third right) inspecting water samples on Sipcot premises in Perundurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Environment and Climate change Siva V. Meyyanathan inspected the zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) plants at various industries on Sipcot premises at Perundurai on Tuesday.

The Ministers, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, inspected the units. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) explained to them the various process in water treatment and reutilisation of the water by the industries.

The Ministers told mediapersons that industries functioning on the premises were sourcing water from outside the units and were not utilising the groundwater. They said that steps were taken to establish a common effluent treatment plant on the premises with a capacity to process 20 lakh litres at a cost of ₹40 crore. Also, 63,000 tonnes of sludge dumped on the premises would be taken for reprocessing in Ramanathapuram within a particular time, they added.

They said that various steps were taken to ensure people were not affected by the industries functioning at Sipcot. “The public and industries should extend their cooperation to the officials,” they said. They also inspected the Kuttapalayam canal in which villagers complain that effluents are discharged by the industries.

R. Kannan, Member Secretary, TNPCB, M. Malayandi, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, Satheesh Kumar, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer, District Environmental Engineers Mohan and Palanisamy, Flying Squad Officer Vanaja and other officials were present.

