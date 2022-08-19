Ministers inspect venue for CM’s function at Perundurai on August 26

Ministers S. Muthusamy (right) and M.P. Saminathan (left) holding discussions with officials at the venue at Perundurai where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will participate in a function, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan along with Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday inspected the venue for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s function at Perundurai on August 26.

The Ministers held discussions with officials and asked them to complete the works by August 25. On Thursday, earthmovers removed the bushes and water was sprinkled on the entire venue. Officials said works began to establish a stage and parking lots on Friday.

After completing his programme in Tiruppur on August 25, the Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Kallipatti in T.N. Palayam Union at 5 p.m. and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Later, he will stay at Kalingarayan Illam on Perundurai Road and meet party functionaries and other dignitaries.

On August 26, at 11 a.m., he will participate in a government function at Perundurai on Salem – Coimbatore National Highway and distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. Also, he will inaugurate the completed projects and will lay the foundation for new projects. Later, he will proceed to Coimbatore.

Earlier, the function was scheduled to be held at Solar on Karur Bypass Road where the Corporation had planned to establish a temporary bus stand. Since over one lakh people and cadres are expected to attend the function, the venue could not accommodate the crowd and will also lead to traffic congestion. Hence, the venue was shifted to Perundurai.