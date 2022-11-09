Ministers inspect site for Tidel Park in the Nilgiris 

Ministers inspecting a site for setting up Tidel Park at Indunagar in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, and Nilgiris MP A. Raja on Wednesday inspected sites identified for a Tidel Park proposed to be established in the Nilgiris.

Speaking to reporters following the inspection at the Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) factory, Buttfire and Muthorai Palada, Mr. Thennarasu said that there was a proposal to establish a Tidel Park in the Nilgiris to increase job opportunities for local youth in the district.

The Minister said that out of the three sites, the site where the HPF factory was located seemed to be the most suitable for the park to be set up at. The Tidel Park would be established at a cost of ₹100 crore on a five-acre site and could provide job opportunities for around 1,000 persons.

He said the Park would also lead to further development in the district. International Information Technology companies were thronging the State, leading to the growth of the sector in Tamil Nadu due to the efforts of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin. He said that Tidel Parks were planned in Villupuram, Theni and Madurai districts.

However, the proposal to set up a Tidel Park on the outskirts of Udhagamandalam town has been criticised by conservationists, who state that the district was already struggling to strike a balance between maintaining its fragile ecology and the pressures of increased tourism and unplanned development.

They also pointed out that the HPF factory premises and surrounding areas had become home to a huge array of wildlife, including leopards, sloth bear, and sambar deer and recently, even tigers.