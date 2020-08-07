Ministers inspect relief efforts in Gudalur

Ministers Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and S . P. Velumani distributing relief materials among flood victims at Puthurvail village near Gudalur.

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani and Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inspected relief efforts in Gudalur on Friday.

They visited the hamlets of Puthurvayal, Athipalli and Padanthorai and met the residents who were impacted by the rain and flooding from nearby streams. They also distributed food and assistance to the residents.

Speaking to reporters in Udhagamandalam after the inspection, Mr. Velumani detailed the rescue and relief operations carried out by the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the State and National Disaster Response Force.

He said that more than 900 people, including women and children, were evacuated from their houses and housed in temporary relief camps. They were provided food, medicine and adequate healthcare by the district administration and the health department, the Minister said.

Mr. Velumani said the government would provide a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh each to two persons who died due to tree fall in Udhagamandalam.