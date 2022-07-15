Ministers inspect rain-affected areas in the Nilgiris

The main electrical high tention line which goes to Coimbatore feeder was cut-off after tree fell on the line at Thalikundah on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

A team of Ministers inspected rain-impacted areas in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V.Senthil Balaji, along with S.K. Prabhakar, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, visited Thalakundah, where rain had led to power lines being severed.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran said that they would inspect areas hit by heavy rain till Saturday, and that all steps have been taken to ensure that electricity supply to homes are not affected.

Ministers K.K.S.S.R .Ramachandran V. Senthil Balaji, K. Ramachandran inspecting flood affected area in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Ministers then visited Mankuzhi in Gudalur, where a bridge collapsed due to heavy rain.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the State government will look for permanent solutions to the problems faced by people affected by the rain. “For instance, this bridge had already become damaged three years ago, and now it has collapsed. We will work with the different departments as well as the District Collector and expedite work on these issues,” he said, adding that a review meeting of all the areas affected by rain will be held in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

Mr. Balaji said that the Chief Minister had insisted that people living in the Nilgiris should not be affected by power cuts. He said that a single high-tension line had been severed in Thalakundah due to the rains, but stated that work had already begun to rectify the damage.

Rains continued in the Nilgiris from Thursday evening to Friday morning. However, there was some respite for Udhagamandalam town, as rains eased on Friday morning. An average of 65.89 mm of rain was recorded across the district, with Upper Gudalur receiving the most, with 167 mm.

No major landslips or tree-falls were reported on Friday. The district administration also issued a warning against residents venturing out from their homes unnecessarily.