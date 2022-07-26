Ministers inspect land for constructing memorial for ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran

July 26, 2022 17:20 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan along with Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected three places at Chennimalai for constructing a memorial for ‘Tiruppur’ Kumaran here on Monday.

Mr. Muthusamy told media persons that the freedom fighter was born on October 4, 1904 in Chennimalai and led a protest against the British in Tiruppur on January 11, 1932 and died by holding the flag after which he was called as Kodi Kaatha Kumaran. Since 2017, his birth anniversary is celebrated by the State government and the road opposite to Erode Collectorate was renamed as ‘Thiyagi Kumaran Salai, Sampath Nagar’ last year. As a tribute to the freedom fighter, a memorial with his statue would be established at his birth place for which inspection was done today, he added.

The Ministers inspected a place at Appayee Chettiyar Street near Chennimalai Town Panchayat office, Veterinary dispensary on Chennimalai – Kangeyam Road and at Kovakadu Kannagi Street on Chennimalai – Uthukuli Road. The Minister said that Chief Minister will take the final decision on the place where the memorial would come up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, Mr. Muthusamy and the Collector inspected Jeyaramapuram at Vadugapatti Town panchayat in Modakkurichi taluk for establishing a memorial for Pollan, who was the commander of Theeran Chinnamalai’s army from 1755 to 1805. The memorial will house the statue of Pollan who won three battles for Theeran Chinnamalai.