Ministers inspect flood-hit areas in Namakkal district

Flood waters entering the houses located near Cauvery at Pallipalayam in Namakkal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

August 06, 2022 14:56 IST

K.N. Nehru and Mathiventhan distribute relief materials to the people

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan inspected flood-hit areas in Namakkal district and interacted with the people lodged in camps on Saturday.

As Cauvery was in spate, water entered into the houses near the river at Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam two days ago. The district administration shifted the affected people to camps. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also stationed in the flood-hit areas.

Seven camps were set up at Komarapalayam, eight in Pallipalayam, and one camp each at Paramathi Velur and Tiruchengode. A total of 1,735 people were staying in the camps as of Saturday, including 635 men, 749 women, and 351 children.

Mr. Nehru and Mr. Mathiventhan distributed welfare aid to the people in the camps, including ₹4,500 to 488 families staying in the camps for more than two days and ₹1,000 to 111 families staying for less than two days.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Nehru said that in the district, 601 families were in camps. Ten kg of rice were distributed to the people along with sarees and dhotis. Medical assistance was also provided to them. He added that after consulting the Chief Minister, steps would be taken to find a permanent solution to safeguard people living near the river.

During the inspection, District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director for the Overseas Manpower Corporation, C.N. Maheswaran, District Collector Shreya P. Singh and officials accompanied the Ministers.