Ministers inaugurate palm seed planting drive in Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister of Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan inaugurated a palm seed planting drive at Koppam Lake, Veerapandi, in Salem on Monday.

The drive is jointly organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement. The movement aims to plant one crore palm seeds across 416 km from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri to Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai and covering eight districts including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi and Thanjavur. Over 100 environmental organizations and over one lakh volunteers are involved in the drive.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MLA R. Rajendran, City Mayor A. Ramachandran, local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments participated in the drive.

Later, Minister Nehru flagged off 15 new bus services at Salem New Bus Stand. The BS VI buses, costing ₹5.75 crore, will replace the existing fleet operating from Salem to various districts. This includes two buses from Mettur to Chennai, two from Salem to Tiruchi, one from Salem to Coimbatore, and eight to Bengaluru. The minister also inaugurated air-conditioned rooms for TNSTC workers in Tharamangalam and Erumapalayam depots at a cost of ₹8.28 lakh.

Officials noted that, in the last three years, 134 new buses were provided to the Salem Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at a total cost of ₹51.36 crore, including 72 buses for Salem, 21 for Namakkal, 10 for Dharmapuri, 27 for Krishnagiri, and four for Tirupattur.