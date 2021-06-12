Coimbatore

Ministers inaugurate oxygen generation plant

Ministers K. Ramachandran and R. Sakkarapani on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen generation plant at the Government Hospital in Mettupalayam. A release from the district administration said with support from private players and NGOs, the administration had erected the plant at ₹65 lakh with a capacity to generate 300 litres oxygen a minute.

At any given point of time, the plant would generate as much oxygen as was needed for 60 patients for 24 hours and thereby, meet the hospital’s 95% requirement.

The result of the efforts the State Government had taken to contain COVID-19 spread in the district was that the daily COVID-19 positive count had decreased from 4,500 to 2,300.

The release quoting the Ministers also appealed to the people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.


