CoimbatoreCoimbatore 12 June 2021 22:33 IST
Ministers inaugurate home for the abandoned in Coimbatore
Updated: 12 June 2021 22:33 IST
Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Saturday inaugurated a home for the homeless, physically challenged and abandoned persons.
A release said that the home will be maintained by a non-governmental organisation under the direct supervision of the District Collector, and will provide food, shelter and treatment to the aforementioned category of people in the district.
