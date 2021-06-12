Ministers inaugurate home for the abandoned in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

12 June 2021 22:33 IST

Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Saturday inaugurated a home for the homeless, physically challenged and abandoned persons.

A release said that the home will be maintained by a non-governmental organisation under the direct supervision of the District Collector, and will provide food, shelter and treatment to the aforementioned category of people in the district.

