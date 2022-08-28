Ministers inaugurate government exhibition in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 28, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru (right) and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan taking at a stall at the government exhibition in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
Salem, Tamil Nadu 28/08/2022: Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru (first right) and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan (second right) taking a look at Government Exhibition near New Bus Stand in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 28 August 2022. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Information and Publicity Department Minister M.P. Swaminathan inaugurated a 45-day government exhibition in Salem on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to COVID-19, government exhibition was not conducted for the past two years in Salem. This year, the exhibition was organised at the Corporation ground near Salem New Bus Stand. There are 32 government stalls in the exhibition that showcase the government’s services and schemes. The model of Panamarathupatti lake and water pumping from the lake attracted the public.

After inaugurating the exhibition, the Ministers inspected the stalls at the venue.

Mr. Nehru said, “33 years ago when I assumed office as Information and Publicity Minister, on behalf of the department the exhibition was inaugurated. The department has the responsibility of taking the government’s achievements to the people. While visiting exhibitions, people have a chance to learn how the government is giving welfare assistance.”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swaminathan said from day one in office, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was providing various schemes for the people, including free travel for women and ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’. This is the 214th government exhibition inaugurated in the State.

At the government exhibitions inaugurated recently in Coimbatore and Madurai districts, four lakh people visited the fair.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Swaminathan added that next month, government exhibitions will be inaugurated in Tiruchi, Vellore, and Thanjavur districts.

Welfare assistance was distributed by the Ministers to 206 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹4.99 crore.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran , R. Arul, and S. Sadhasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Information and Publicity Department Director V.P. Jayaseelan, Corporation Commissioner T. Chirsturaj, and officials from various departments participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app