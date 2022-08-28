Ministers inaugurate government exhibition in Salem
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Information and Publicity Department Minister M.P. Swaminathan inaugurated a 45-day government exhibition in Salem on Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, government exhibition was not conducted for the past two years in Salem. This year, the exhibition was organised at the Corporation ground near Salem New Bus Stand. There are 32 government stalls in the exhibition that showcase the government’s services and schemes. The model of Panamarathupatti lake and water pumping from the lake attracted the public.
After inaugurating the exhibition, the Ministers inspected the stalls at the venue.
Mr. Nehru said, “33 years ago when I assumed office as Information and Publicity Minister, on behalf of the department the exhibition was inaugurated. The department has the responsibility of taking the government’s achievements to the people. While visiting exhibitions, people have a chance to learn how the government is giving welfare assistance.”.
Mr. Swaminathan said from day one in office, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was providing various schemes for the people, including free travel for women and ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’. This is the 214th government exhibition inaugurated in the State.
At the government exhibitions inaugurated recently in Coimbatore and Madurai districts, four lakh people visited the fair.
Mr. Swaminathan added that next month, government exhibitions will be inaugurated in Tiruchi, Vellore, and Thanjavur districts.
Welfare assistance was distributed by the Ministers to 206 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹4.99 crore.
District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran , R. Arul, and S. Sadhasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Information and Publicity Department Director V.P. Jayaseelan, Corporation Commissioner T. Chirsturaj, and officials from various departments participated.
