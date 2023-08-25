Ministers inaugurate CM’s Breakfast Scheme in Namakkal, Erode

August 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Salem

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was inaugurated in Namakkal, Erode and Salem districts on Friday.

In Namakkal district, the scheme was expanded to 842 schools, benefiting 41,129 students. Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the scheme at the panchayat union middle school at Muthukalipatti in Rasipuram and had breakfast with the students. In the function, District Collector S. Uma, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and officials participated.

In Erode district, the scheme was expanded to 1,079 schools, benefiting 51,751 students. Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy inaugurated the scheme at the panchayat union primary school at Vellode Panchayat in Chennimalai Panchayat Union and ate breakfast with the students. In the function, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and officials participated.

In Salem district, the scheme expanded to 1,418 schools, benefiting 1.01 lakh students. Collector S. Karmegam participated in the function at Kamalapuram Panchayat Union Primary School and ate breakfast with the children. In the function, MP S.R. Parthiban and officials participated.