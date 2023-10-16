Ministers hand over welfare assistance to 598 beneficiaries in Salem

October 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani handed over welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 2.01 crore to 598 beneficiaries at the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

The Ministers also inaugurated a model ration shop at Seerangapalayam on Ramakrishna Road. Later, they participated in a review meeting on schemes implemented through public distribution system, at the Collectorate.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nehru said that in Salem, officials have been ordered to inspect PDS shops and send reports on the quality of items supplied. Steps were being taken to open new ration shops.

Minister Sakkarapani said that to safeguard paddy during rain, the Chief Minister has instructed to send the paddy immediately to rice mills, and from there to the civil supplies corporation godowns. During the AIADMK regime, paddy was sent only to 376 rice mills, and now it has been expanded to 700 mills.

The Minister said that biometric system would be upgraded, and implemented in all 36,000 ration shops across the State. In the past two years, 16 lakh new ration cards have been issued. As many as 211 rice godowns were set up at ₹238 crore in the delta region and other districts to store 2.86 lakh tonnes of rice. This year, godowns would be set up in Thanjavur, Madurai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet at ₹ 100 crore, to store 1.20 lakh tonnes of rice, Mr. Sakkarapani added.

Member of Parliament S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Principal Secretary of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Har Sahay Meena, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director A. Annadurai, District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials participated.