Ministers flag off road safety awareness rally

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani and Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja on Friday flagged off a road safety awareness rally at Pallipalayam here as part of National Road Safety Week celebration.
They also inaugurated an exhibition on traffic regulations and road safety rules. Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu was also present. In Salem, awareness sessions were conducted for college students at various parts of the district and close to 1000 students attended these sessions. The students were sensitised to road traffic rules and regulations and fines for various violations such as drunk driving, using mobile phones while driving, signal jumping and others.
