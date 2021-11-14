Ministers flag off mobile medical camp vehicles

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 00:07 IST

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Saturday flagged off 56 mobile fever camp vehicles to prevent spread of diseases during the monsoon at Sulur in Coimbatore district.

He flagged off the vehicles from the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sulur in the presence of District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy. According to a press release, the vehicles will reach out to the public and test for diseases common during monsoon such as dengue and chikungunya.

Advertising

Advertising

The 56 vehicles comprise 12 vehicles for medical teams, 27 for school children welfare medical teams and 17 vehicles for ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. Each vehicle will have one doctor, one nurse and one hospital worker, the release said.

In Tiruppur, Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj flagged off 56 mobile fever camp vehicles at the Collectorate. The vehicles will be used to conduct 56 fever camps in the mornings and 56 camps in the evenings, a release said.