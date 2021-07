Ministers distribute welfare assistance under CM scheme

Tiruppur

01 August 2021 00:17 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed welfare assistance across Tiruppur district under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in your constituency) on Friday and Saturday.

A release said that on Saturday, the Ministers distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 74.01 lakh to 388 beneficiaries in Tiruppur South and Tiruppur North blocks. At Uthukuli block, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy along with Mr. Saminathan and Ms. Kayalvizhi distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 40.65 lakh to 292 beneficiaries under the scheme.

On Friday, the two Ministers distributed assistance worth ₹1.81 crore to 1,152 beneficiaries in Kangeyam and Dharapuram blocks. In Udumalpet and Madathukulam blocks, 678 beneficiaries received welfare assistance worth ₹ 1.08 crore and in Palladam and Avinashi blocks, 320 beneficiaries received assistance worth ₹ 56.2 lakh, according to the release.

