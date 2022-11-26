Ministers distribute land titles under Forest Rights Act in Udumalpet

November 26, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed land titles under the Forest Right Act to the people living in Kuzhipatti in Udumalpet block in the district on Saturday.

Mr. Saminathan said Nature and its resources have to be preserved for a better future. The Government has been taking steps to constantly improve the livelihood of people in the forest areas. The Minister also listed out the schemes launched by the State Government in the last one-and-a-half years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Ms. Selvaraj said more than 1,000 families, tribal and traditional forest dwellers, are living in 15 settlements in the Udumalpet block. As many as 389 families would receive the individual forest rights titles on Saturday. Steps are under way to distribute titles to 290 more families in the district under the Forest Rights Act.

Additional Chief Secretary T.S. Jawahar, Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth, and senior officials participated in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US