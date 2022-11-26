Ministers distribute land titles under Forest Rights Act in Udumalpet

November 26, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed land titles under the Forest Right Act to the people living in Kuzhipatti in Udumalpet block in the district on Saturday.

Mr. Saminathan said Nature and its resources have to be preserved for a better future. The Government has been taking steps to constantly improve the livelihood of people in the forest areas. The Minister also listed out the schemes launched by the State Government in the last one-and-a-half years.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Selvaraj said more than 1,000 families, tribal and traditional forest dwellers, are living in 15 settlements in the Udumalpet block. As many as 389 families would receive the individual forest rights titles on Saturday. Steps are under way to distribute titles to 290 more families in the district under the Forest Rights Act.

Additional Chief Secretary T.S. Jawahar, Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth, and senior officials participated in the event.