Ministers distribute debit cards under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Salem and Namakkal

September 15, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed debit cards to the women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Salem and Namakkal districts, respectively, on Friday.

At the function held at Edappadi and in Salem City, Mr. Nehru distributed debit cards to 2,500 beneficiaries

Speaking at the function, he said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is implementing various welfare schemes. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme in Kacheepuram district, and 1.06 crore women will be benefited under this scheme. Out of 2.25 crore ration card holders in the State, 1.06 crore women will receive assistance, and 39 lakh elderly people will receive old-age pension. So in total, 1.45 crore families will benefit.

In Salem district, out of 11 lakh ration cardholders, six lakh women applied for the scheme. R. Rajendran, MLA, has sought a commercial complex at Edappadi bus stand. Definitely a commercial complex will be constructed, the Minister added.

IDistrict Collector S. Karmegam, A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and officials participated.

In Namakkal district, Mr. Mathiventhan distributed debit cards to the beneficiaries at a marriage hall in Rasipuram. District Collector S. Uma, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, and MLAs P. Ramalingam, K. Ponnusamy, and E.R. Eswaran participated.