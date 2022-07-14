Coimbatore

Minister distributes assistance to beneficiaries in Namakkal

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan launching a selfie spot to create awareness about Chess Olympiad in Namakkal on Thursday.
M. Sabari Namakkal July 14, 2022 19:24 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 19:24 IST

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹3.31 crore to 85 beneficiaries on Thursday.

The assistance was distributed don behalf of various government departments. A sum of ₹3 lakh each was given to 68 children, who lost their father or mother, and ₹5 lakh each to three children, who lost their parents to COVID-19. The Minister distributed ₹1.08 crore loan under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission to five women’s self-help groups.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off a mini marathon and inaugurated a selfie spot to create awareness about the chess Olympiad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, District Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, and officials participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...