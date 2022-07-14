Minister distributes assistance to beneficiaries in Namakkal

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan launching a selfie spot to create awareness about Chess Olympiad in Namakkal on Thursday.

July 14, 2022 19:24 IST

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹3.31 crore to 85 beneficiaries on Thursday.

The assistance was distributed don behalf of various government departments. A sum of ₹3 lakh each was given to 68 children, who lost their father or mother, and ₹5 lakh each to three children, who lost their parents to COVID-19. The Minister distributed ₹1.08 crore loan under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission to five women’s self-help groups.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off a mini marathon and inaugurated a selfie spot to create awareness about the chess Olympiad.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, District Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, and officials participated.