Minister warns of action

ERODE

06 June 2020 22:46 IST

The State government will take action against private schools if they refuse access to online classes for students who have not paid their fees during the COVID-19 lockdown, School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan warned on Saturday.

The Minister told journalists here that schools were allowed to conduct online classes for students during the lockdown period, but they should not force parents to pay fees.

The Minister urged parents and students to lodge complaints with the School Education Department if they had any issues. He said action would also be taken against schools if they asked parents to pay fees through online mode now.

Asked if any Class X student was infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus and whether concessions would be extended to such students, the Minister said students were asked to collect their hall tickets on June 8 and 9 from their schools and only then the list of infected students, if any, would be known.

Students living in COVID-19 hotspots would be transported by vans to examination centres and District Collectors were asked to monitor it.