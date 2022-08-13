Minister warns of action if irregularities found in implementation of smart city projects

Minister for Housing and Rural Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru distributing a mobile vending cart to a street vendor in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said that appropriate action will be taken if irregularities were found in the implementation of Smart Cities Mission projects.

Addressing media persons at the Collectorate here on Saturday, the Minister said that the State government had appointed P.W.C. Davidar, a retired IAS officer, as a one-man committee to review the implementation of projects that were brought by the previous AIADMK regime. “The officer is inspecting the projects to check if any irregularities had taken place and based on the report, action will be taken”, he assured.

The Minister said that a detailed project report for implementing Phase II of the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project to increase water supply to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts is under preparation and after completion, other process will begin for implementation. The Minister said that the Chief Minister had allotted ₹1,000 crore for the urban local bodies and drinking water, road and sewage channel works are being carried out.

Later, the Minister chaired a meeting with officials at the Collectorate to review the progress of various schemes that were implemented in the district.

Earlier in the day, the Minister distributed 87 mobile vending carts to street vendors in the corporation limits.