Minister warns of action against those spreading rumours about leopard movement in Namakkal on social media

February 10, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Namakkal

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan on Friday warned those spreading rumours about leopard movement on social media and said that steps were being taken to capture the leopard that was roaming in the Paramathi Velur block.

Recently, a calf and a dog were found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Irukkur locality of Paramathi Velur taluk.

On February 3, District Collector Shreya P. Singh and Forest Department officials inspected the area, and identified leopard pug marks and placed cameras and a cage to trap the animal.

On February 5, Mr. Mathiventhan inspected the village and held discussions with the forest officials. Forest personnel were also stationed in the village to track leopard movement.

On Friday, the Minister held discussion with forest officials at the Kabilarmalai Block Development Office. The Minister inquired about the steps being taken to capture the animal.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that to capture the animal, two cages and four animal surveillance cameras have been installed. The movement of the leopard is being monitored through the drone camera.

Also, 42 forest officials have been engaged in the search for the leopard. Three officials, who are skilled in tracking leopards, are coming on Friday evening to capture the animal.

Apart from this, four persons belonging to the elite forest force have come from Coimbatore and the Vaigai Dam areas with modern technical equipment. Two Forest Department veterinarians are providing advice on the process of capturing the leopard. The surveillance camera has recorded the movement of the leopard within a distance of 5 km to 8 km. The movement of the leopard has been traced through the footprints of the tiger.

Accordingly, measures are being taken by the Forest Department to install additional surveillance cameras and increase the number of cages in the places.

Urging the people not to be panic, the Minister said that instructions are being given to the people on how to stay safe in places where leopard roam.

Advice has also been given to the people as to when their goats and cows should be tied outside. Strict action will be taken against those who post false information on social media at a time when the Forest Department is engaged in the process of catching the animal, Mr. Mathiventhan added.

Collector Shreya P. Singh, Paramathi Velur MLA S. Sekar, Chief Conservator of Forests (Tiruchi Forest Circle), N. Satheesh, and officials participated.