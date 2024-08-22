Minister warns industries in Erode against discharging effluents into water channels

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Thursday asked textile processing industries to not discharge effluents into water channels in Erode Corporation limits and warned of action against violators as per law.

The Minister inaugurated works at Sunnambu Odai near Bhavani Main Road, commissioned by Olirum Erodu Foundation, an organisation that works for environment protection and restoration of water bodies, to desilt 29.38 km of the water channel in the city that enters River Cauvery, bearing the entire cost.

Later, the Minister told mediapersons that the Foundation desilting and cleaning the channels would ensure that water did not stagnate and enter residences in low-lying areas during heavy rain. Of the total 947.60 km length of drains in the city, the Corporation cleaned 762 km and works were in progress to complete the rest.

Places where water stagnated during heavy rain were identified and steps taken to construct stormwater drains. The baby canal, constructed along with Kalingarayan Canal to prevent pollution, would also be cleaned after discussions with officials, he added.

To a question that textile processing units were discharging untreated effluents into channels during night hours and during rainy season, the Minister said action was being taken against the violating units, including sealing and disconnection of power connections. “Discharging effluents into channels affects people and groundwater and industries should follow the norms,” he said. Surprise inspections would be carried out by officials and if violations found, action would be taken according to the law.

Regarding increase in pollution in channels, Mr. Muthusamy said though garbage was collected by conservancy workers, residents dumped garbage into channels. “The government and the civic body are taking all steps to maintain the channels clean. People and industries should also extend their cooperation,” the Minister said

The project cost to establish a common effluent treatment plant at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai was revised from ₹40 crore to ₹56 crore and process was on to float tender for executing the project.

