Minister visits tribal settlements

Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi visited Irular settlements in Uthangarai and heard grievances of the people on Thursday. The Minister interacted with the families at Thalapathi Nagar in Moondrampatty panchayat.

The residents of the settlement petitioned the Minister stating that over 300 families lived without basic house pattas, electricity and drinking water connections. They also stated that their wait for the basic amenities had lasted over a decade.

The Minister issued orders for old-age pension for 15 families and six families were issued smart family cards.

Later, Mr. Gandhi assured the families that the electricity connections will be provided to the settlements along with road facility, and three 30,000 litre overhead tanks will be installed. In due course, house pattas will also be issued to the families and that was an assurance from the Chief Minister, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi had lunch with the families, accompanied by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.