Minister Velumani flags off waste collection vehicles in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

19 December 2020 00:09 IST

Minister for Local Administration S.P. Velumani flagged off 18 mini vehicles for waste collection here on Friday.

Of the 18 vehicles, 13 were procured for ₹ 92.95 lakh and will be used for collection of segregated biodegradable waste and the remaining five vehicles, costing ₹ 35.75 lakh, will be used for collection of segregated bio-nondegradable waste. Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian took part in the function.

Quarries identified

The Minister said that the Corporation in association with the district administration had identified unused quarries for dumping construction debris. All the five zones in the Corporation would have one lorry each for this purpose.

