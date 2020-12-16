Minister urges Tiruppur industrialists to make use of proposed textile park at Vedaranyam

Vedha Textile Park will have 34 readymade garment and two knitwear units

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles O.S. Manian urged industrialists from Tiruppur to utilise the upcoming Vedha Textile Park at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, during a meeting here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Mr. Manian said that as Nagapattinam was agriculture-intensive area, other industries remain underdeveloped.

The Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, along with Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association and Nagapattinam District Administration identified a 46.5-hectare site at Ayakkaranpulam 4th Sethi village in Vedaranyam Block for setting up the park.

The park, comprising 34 readymade garment and two knitwear units, is to be constructed at ₹ 96.86 crore. The Central government will offer a subsidy of ₹37.8 crore and the State government ₹23.62 crore.

Training

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has been requested to arrange training for 4,000 employees at the textile park and organisations such as K.P.R. Mills and Tiruppur Exporters Association have volunteered to provide it, according to the release.

The Minister told mediapersons after the meeting that the first phase of training was scheduled to begin on December 29.

The State government was unable to set up an industrial park in Tiruppur district due to the large population and inadequate space for setting up industries and accommodation for workers.

“Even the construction of ESI Hospital [in Tiruppur] was delayed due to lack of space,” he said.

A press release said that industrialists from Tiruppur, Principal Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department Shambu Kallolikar, Director of Handlooms and Textiles M. Karunakaran, District Collectors K. Vijayakarthikeyan (Tiruppur) and Praveen P. Nair (Nagapattinam) and other officials participated in the meeting.