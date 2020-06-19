Minister urges banks to support MSMEs with required funds

Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani has urged banks here to support Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) with the required funds.

The Minister held a meeting here on Friday with the bankers and heads of industrial associations.

According to a release, the banks have disbursed ₹ 554 crore funds under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to 8, 284 MSMEs.

The District Industries Centre supported 397 units in the district last fiscal with ₹12 crore government subsidy. The banks should ensure that all MSMEs benefit from the scheme. Only with improvement in industrial activity could there be more job opportunities, the Minister said.

According to Lead District Manager S. Venkataramanan, representatives of 17 banks took part in the meeting.

Self Help Groups have so far received ₹ 23 crore as COVID loan (₹ 13 crore) and regular loan (₹ 10 crore).

If MSMEs face any problem in getting the loan, they can approach the Lead Bank.

The Central Government was giving thrust to dairy and fishery farmers.

The schemes for them were explained at the meeting the lead bank was following up on disbursals for these sectors, he said.

R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said that the banks, including the private sector ones, should support the MSMEs and those units having current accounts too.

“The meeting with the Minister was positive and we are expecting better support now from the banks,” he added.