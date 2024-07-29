GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Udhayanidhi to visit Erode on August 2

Published - July 29, 2024 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to visit Erode on August 2 to participate in various government functions.

The Minister is scheduled to arrive from Tiruchi on the night of August 1. On Friday, he will inaugurate the renovated VOC Park Stadium and the new synthetic track, which was established at a cost of ₹7.57 crore. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of the Naan Mudhalvan and Pudhumai Pengal schemes at the Collectorate. Additionally, he will be distributing the ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit’ to sports persons and welfare assistance to beneficiaries at a private marriage hall in Villarasampatti.

In the afternoon, he will have an interaction with members of women’s self-help groups at the Collectorate and hold a consultative meeting with officials of all the departments at the Collectorate in the evening, before leaving for Coimbatore airport.

