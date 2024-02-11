GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launches ₹780-crore Pilloor-III project in Coimbatore

February 11, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the water supply scheme, which will provide households in extended areas of Coimbatore with drinking water every alternate day.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the water supply scheme, which will provide households in extended areas of Coimbatore with drinking water every alternate day. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday, visited Tiruppur and Coimbatore to launch drinking water supply projects and distributed government welfare assistance worth ₹6 crore.

In Coimbatore, the Minister unveiled the Pilloor-III drinking water supply project that was valued at ₹780 crore. The project, a component of the Central government’s Amruth Scheme, spans 156 acres and incorporates innovative infrastructure features such as long tunnel facilitating water passage across Kattanmalai and pipework network stretching over 90 km.

The scheme would provide households in Coimbatore’s extended areas with drinking water every alternate day, supplementing the supply by an additional 178 MLD. “As an election promise to the people of Coimbatore district, drinking water will be provided throughout the added areas of the city. That promise has been fulfilled today,” the Minister said.

He released the draft Master Plan for Coimbatore Local Planning Area, and launched a website (https://www.coimbatorelpa.com) and QR code to enable the public to submit their feedback and suggestions. The Minister also oversaw the disbursement of financial aid under various welfare schemes, including Mahalir Tittam, Unemployment Assistance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, farm loans, and education loans.

In Tiruppur, he inaugurated the fourth drinking water scheme, constructed at a cost of ₹1,120 crore, aimed at serving 165 rural settlements within Tiruppur Panchayats and the Tiruppur Corporation. “Tiruppur has been called the best Corporation in South India for its good governance. The new water scheme will add to its fame,” he added.

Additionally, plans for a drinking water project in Annur, Sulur, and Avinashi municipalities, valued at ₹362 crore, were unveiled by the Minister. The project is expected to benefit approximately five lakh people.

In Coimbatore, unfinished projects valued at ₹1,452 crore and completed projects totaling ₹1,377 crore were inaugurated, while in Tiruppur, unfinished projects worth ₹1,362 crore were launched.

