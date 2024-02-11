Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticises Centre’s ‘GST disparity’; seeks support of people for elections

February 11, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

During the launch of various projects in Tiruppur and Coimbatore on Sunday, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Central government for what he deemed as “disparity in providing GST compensation to Tamil Nadu despite its major contributions.”

Highlighting the substantial contribution of ₹6 lakh crore made by the State over the last five years, the Minister lamented that only ₹1.58 crore had been received as compensation from the Centre. He claimed, “For each rupee given by citizens to the Centre, they get back only 29 paisa. But, other States get much more.”

In what appeared to be an indirect appeal to the public ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the people of Tiruppur and Coimbatore to support the State government. He emphasised, “The people of Tiruppur and Coimbatore are mascots for the State, depicting how governance should be done by other States. Your continued support is required for the government to bring to you numerous welfare schemes planned.”

Further, amid the launch of two highly anticipated drinking water supply schemes—Pilloor-III in Coimbatore and Tiruppur’s fourth project, the Minister underscored the importance of infrastructural development in the State. He pointed out that unlike other States, Tamil Nadu boasts several small and medium metropolitan cities. He said, “Here, each city is a small metro in itself, showing that development is more balanced.”

