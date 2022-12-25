Minister Udhayanidhi lays foundation for various projects in Coimbatore

December 25, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday, laid the foundation for various infrastructure projects, inaugurated completed projects and distributed welfare assistance in Coimbatore.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the Codissia ground, Mr. Udhayanidhi hailed Coimbatore for its contributions to the development of the State, particularly in sectors such as education, health, engineering, cotton, and pump set industries.

He said a total of 1,57,575 grievance petitions were received from people in Coimbatore since May 2021, and they were redressed. “Though all the 10 MLAs in the district are from the Opposition, the DMK government will continue to work for everyone and Coimbatore is at the top among districts that received various benefits of the State government,” he said.

Since the DMK came to power, a total of 1,419 projects at ₹ 1,089 crore were inaugurated, and foundation was laid for 6,800 new projects at ₹ 1,540 crore, he said. He also distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 368 crore to 25,042 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said that farmlands would not be acquired for the proposed TIDCO industrial park near Annur.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi laid foundation for refurbishing the synthetic mat on the runway and infrastructure enhancement works at ₹ 7.2 crore at Nehru Stadium near V.O.C Park. He also interacted with the students, sports players, and Paralympic winners and presented trophies to them.

Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra, Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu K.P. Karthikeyan, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram and other senior officials were present.