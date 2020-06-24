CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 24 June 2020 22:42 IST
Minister trying to showcase unfinishedproject as his accomplishment: DMK
A day prior to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to the city on Thursday to inaugurate the Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valankulam lakefronts, DMK MLA N. Karthik has asked whether the Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani was trying to showcase an unfinished project as his accomplishment.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Karthik said that without stopping the sewage flowing into the two water bodies by building sewage treatment plants, the Corporation was trying to beautify them and erecting ‘I Love Kovai’ boards. What was the necessity to rush the inauguration when the Coimbatore Corporation had not even completed 30% of the work, he asked.
