Coimbatore

Minister trying to showcase unfinishedproject as his accomplishment: DMK

A day prior to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to the city on Thursday to inaugurate the Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valankulam lakefronts, DMK MLA N. Karthik has asked whether the Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani was trying to showcase an unfinished project as his accomplishment.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Karthik said that without stopping the sewage flowing into the two water bodies by building sewage treatment plants, the Corporation was trying to beautify them and erecting ‘I Love Kovai’ boards. What was the necessity to rush the inauguration when the Coimbatore Corporation had not even completed 30% of the work, he asked.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 10:44:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/minister-trying-to-showcase-unfinishedproject-as-his-accomplishment-dmk/article31908977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY