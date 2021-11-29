Minister to take part in grievances redress programme

Udhagamandalam

29 November 2021 00:43 IST

To be held in Udhagamandalam on December 1

Members of the public can get their grievances redressed at the ‘Makkalai Thedi Makkal Arasu’ programme to be held in Udhagamandalam on December 1.

A press release said that the programme would be headed by State Forest Minister K. Ramachandran. Residents who face issues such as transferring pattas, obtaining ration cards, old age pension, community certificates, loans for small businesses, medical insurance cards and other documentation, can attend the programme and get their grievances redressed, a press release said.

The programme will be held in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur, Pandalur, Sholur, Ketti, Bikkatty, Kil Kundah, Jegathala, Hulikkal, Adhigaratty, Kotagiri, Naduvattam, O-Valley and Devarsholai.

Advertising

Advertising