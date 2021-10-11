Minister tells Singanallur Housing Unit residentsto come together for TNHB to build houses

The residents are divided into four unions, says S. Muthusamy

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said he has told the residents in the Singanallur Housing Unit that they need to come together for the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to demolish and rebuild their houses.

Addressing reporters at the Unit after an inspection on Sunday, he said the residents were divided into four unions. They all should come together as one, so that it would be easier for the TNHB to take up the project of demolishing 960 houses to build new ones.

Their unity was a prerequisite, he reiterated and said the TNHB had already walked the extra mile in accommodating the residents’ request though it was not necessary. It had given the residents, who were yet to clear their dues and vacated their allotted houses in the Unit, another opportunity to be eligible for the houses to be built by clearing dues.

They should be paying the dues plus a simple interest on the dues. But this was applicable only for those allottees who had not sold those houses, Mr. Muthusamy added. The Department of Housing and Urban Development had received complaints that residents in Surya Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Sreenivasa Nagar and a few more localities did not have road access. He had asked the officials to look into the issue.

Quality check

Likewise, he had also instructed his officials to check the quality of construction in projects the TNHB had completed in the recent past and were underway. If they found deficiencies in construction, he had asked them to take the help of structural engineers to do a thorough investigation, the Minister said. The instruction regarding quality of construction was not only for officials in Coimbatore, but Chennai as well.

In response to a question on alleged irregularities in allotment of houses and commercial establishments on rent, he replied that based on complaints, he had asked a senior officer to look if there were irregularities.

The TNHB would soon take steps to allot to beneficiaries the houses in the apartments it had built in Kavundampalayam, the Minister said in response to a question.