Minister tells DMK cadre to take govt.’s achievements to the public

06 February 2022 23:19 IST

K.N. Nehru introduces candidates contesting in elections to local bodies in Salem

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, on Saturday, advised the party cadre to take DMK government’s achievements to the public.

Mr. Nehru, also the Minister in-charge for Salem district, introduced the DMK-led front’s candidates contesting in Idanganasalai Municipality that was recently upgraded from Town Panchayat to Municipality. The Minister introduced the 27 candidates who would be contesting from the 27 Wards in the Municipality.

Mr.Nehru said the DMK government had implemented several schemes for the welfare of the public within a short period of coming to power.

The government was determined to ensure availability of basic amenities such as public toilets, drinking water, underground drainage and other amenities in all parts of the State, he said.

Highlighting the various schemes implemented under the Department of Municipal Administration, Mr. Nehru said that thousands of crores have been allotted for providing drinking water connections all over the State. In spite of hailing from the district, former CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy ensured availability of amenities only in his village, he said. Many villages in the district were neglected during the previous government, the Minister added.

Mr.Nehru advised the party cadre to visit voters thrice before elections and highlight the achievements of the DMK government.

The Minister introduced the candidates in Edappadi Municipality and town panchayats. Candidates of Thevur, Arasiramani town panchayats were also introduced by the Minister.