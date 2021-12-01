Coimbatore

Minister surveys rain damage in Nilgiris

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran surveyed the damage caused to houses by rain and uprooted trees in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandran visited the houses that had been damaged in Mynala in Udhagamandalam as well as houses in Thummanatty and Ebbanad, and distributed compensation to the house owners.

After the survey, Mr. Ramachandran said the rain on Monday and Tuesday had led to trees becoming uprooted in nine locations, and that work was swiftly undertaken to remove the trees that had blocked roads and restricted the movement of traffic.

He also said steps were taken to ensure that power was restored to localities where trees had fallen on power lines.


