Minister, Speaker escape unhurt

Tiruppur

31 March 2021 00:02 IST

The vehicles of Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal met with a minor accident en route to the public meeting at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Tuesday. Police sources said both escaped unhurt.

The two vehicles were part of the convoy of AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as he proceeded from Coimbatore airport to the venue in Dharapuram by road.

At around 11 a.m., within Kundadam police station limits, one of the vehicles in the convoy lost control and hit the median and the cars of Mr. Velumani and Mr. Dhanapal followed suit, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision, the sources said.

Two security guards suffered minor injuries in the accident and the vehicles suffered damages.

Mr. Dhanapal and Mr. Velumani proceeded to the public meeting in an another vehicle, the police sources added.

Farmers detained

The Dharapuram police detained 24 members of a farmers’ association for attempting to show black flags during the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning.

They were released later in the evening, the police sources said.