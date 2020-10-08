Minister sows seedlings in paddy field

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani (third left) planting seedlings in a paddy field along with labourers from a tribal settlement at Chadivayalpathi in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

08 October 2020 23:47 IST

Coimbatore

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani stepped into a paddy field to join the labourers from a tribal settlement in planting seedlings at Chadivayalpathi on Thursday.

A release said that the Minister also donated ₹23,000 from his personal fund to the tribal people for setting up an electric fence following the event. District Collector K. Rajamani, District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan were present with Mr. Velumani during the event.

Distribution of agriculture machinery such as tractors, power tillers and rotavators to farmers at subsidised prices is under way in Coimbatore district, he said. All schemes related to the welfare of farmers were being implemented in the district, Mr. Velumani said according to the release.