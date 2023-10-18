HamberMenu
Minister Sekar Babu warns of action against persons speaking ill of other religions

October 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu inspecting development works at a Murugan temple at Chennimalai in Erode on Wednesday.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu inspecting development works at a Murugan temple at Chennimalai in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu said that the government would not hesitate to take action against any person who speaks ill of other religions.

Along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mr. Sekar Babu inspected the development works at the Murugan temple in Chennimalai in Erode on Wednesday.

Christian Munnani functionary held in Erode for attempting to incite communal violence

Mr. Sekar Babu told reporters that the government had a strong belief that members of all religions should worship independently and safely. Recalling the incident at Chennimalai in which members of a particular religion claimed that they would make Chennimalai theirs, the Minister said one person was arrested in connection with the case.

“A peace committee meeting chaired by the Revenue Divisional Officer would be held on October 20,” he said. 

The Minister said that 5,560 acres of temple land worth ₹ 5,338 crore have been retrieved so far from encroachers.

