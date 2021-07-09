Minister seeks report on undistributed colour TV sets

Tiruppur

09 July 2021 23:59 IST

The TV sets had remained stocked up in Tiruppur since 2011

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Friday sought a report from the district administration on the number of colour television sets issued by the State government that remained stocked up and not distributed since 2011 in Tiruppur.

He inspected Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School and Palaniammal Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur Corporation limits, where boxes of the TV sets were stocked up in classrooms. District Collector S. Vineeth and officials from the Revenue Department accompanied the Minister.

A press release said that the television sets arrived in Tiruppur district to be distributed to the public under the free colour television scheme of the previous DMK government in 2011, but were not distributed as the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections came into force.

Following this, the colour television sets remained in the classrooms for over a decade.

Mr. Saminathan instructed the officials to enumerate the undistributed television sets in the district and to identify how many of these sets were functional.

Sources in the Revenue Department said that around 10,000 undistributed television sets are estimated to be present within the corporation limits alone. The exact number will be available after carrying out the district-wise exercise to enumerate the television sets, the sources added.