Minister says funds equally distributed for development works in all wards in Erode

May 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy with residents of Ward 8 in Erode on Friday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy with residents of Ward 8 in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Friday told residents of Ward 8 in the Corporation limits that funds were equally distributed for development works and added that no Wards were neglected.

DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar had during the council meeting held on April 28 complained that no works were carried out to improve basic amenities in his Ward and blamed the Corporation. On Friday, he along with over 100 residents came to the Minister’s residence in Periyar Nagar.

The Minister told the residents that the government was giving priority for improving basic amenities and for carrying out development works in the wards and added that shortage of funds was a concern.

He told them that whenever funds were sanctioned, the amount was equally distributed to all the Wards.

Later, the councillor submitted separate petitions to the Minister seeking drains, new buildings, roads and other infrastructure for the Ward.

