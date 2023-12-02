Minister S. Muthusamy distributes insurance cards and employment orders in Coimbatore

December 02, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Celebrating former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary birth anniversary, State Minister for Urban Development and Housing S. Muthusamy presented eight beneficiaries with insurance cards under the CM’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme enrolment camp on Saturday.

Addressing the audience during the camp, the Minister said, “The scheme has benefitted 6,39,602 families in Coimbatore district. Plans are underway to extend coverage to an additional 5 lakh families.”

The scheme includes the Chief Minister’s Life Insurance Policy which aims to provide free life-saving medical treatment, covering a range of procedures, tests, and surgeries, ensuring that families with an annual income below ₹1.2 lakhs receive up to ₹5 lakh worth of medical support annually, he said.

The Minister also participated in the third grand private sector employment camp held at Nirmala College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, where 39 individuals, including four persons with disabilities, secured employment.

Mr. Muthusamy noted that the third private sector employment camp attracted registrations from 5,587 individuals, with 129 companies offering 8,506 vacancies. 81 employment camps across Tamil Nadu have provided 1.8 lakh people with jobs in various sectors. Notably, 2,271 persons with disabilities secured employment, reflecting the inclusivity of these efforts.

“Camps will be held in major cities across the State to provide more people with employment opportunities. We are also focusing on creating awareness about these camps so that youngsters come forward and participate,” Mr. Muthusamy told media persons.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Pollachi Member of Parliament Mr. K. Shanmugasundaram, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar were also present at both events.