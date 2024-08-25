ADVERTISEMENT

Minister S. Muthusamy distributes 1,500 ration cards in Coimbatore

Updated - August 25, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,500 digital ration cards were distributed by S. Muthusamy, Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development in Coimbatore on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

“In total, 6,000 cards have been prepared and the remaining will be distributed soon. Some individuals did not receive their cards due to complications such as multiple requests from a single family. These requests have been rejected, and the affected parties have been instructed to re-apply,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the functionality of the biometric-iris authentication at fair price shops in the district, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the system is largely operational. “While there have been isolated issues, particularly where biometric scanners were non-functional, iris scanners are being used,” he said.

The Collector also reported that damage to Saradha Mill Road, Palakkad Road and other major roads is being closely monitored. “Repairs are being conducted during the night to minimise traffic disruptions, with a focus on fixing culverts and other critical components. The government aims to identify and address all damaged roads within 15 days to ensure better road conditions across the state,” Mr. Pati said.

