Minister rules out re-opening of schools anytime soon

Dharmapuri

14 October 2020 23:26 IST

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan ruled out the possibilities of re-opening schools anytime soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Mr. Sengottaiyan said as long as the pandemic continued there was no possibility of re-opening schools. Citing the Andhra Pradesh experience of re-opening schools causing infection to over 26 students, the Minister said any plan of re-opening schools will be a consultative and a collective decision at a later stage. According to the Minister, 60% of the syllabus was being covered through online classes without any glitches.

